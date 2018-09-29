Eilidh Doyle will be ‘voice for athletes’ on Scottish Athletics board

Eilidh Doyle has been elected to the board of Scottish Athletics as a non-executive director at the governing body’s annual general meeting.

Doyle is Scotland’s most decorated track and field athlete and chairman Ian Beattie described the move as a great opportunity for those guiding the sport to benefit from her wide-ranging experience at international level over the past decade.

“Eilidh has massive respect across the Scottish, UK and world athletics community and we are sure athletics in Scotland would benefit hugely by bringing her on to the board,” Beattie said.

Doyle said: “I am keen to act as a voice for athletes and I am hoping I can really contribute and help guide the sport in Scotland.”

◆ Former Olympic champion Michael Johnson has given positive news on his recovery from a stroke last month.

The American, who won the 200 metres and 400 metres at the 1996 Games in Atlanta among his total of four Olympic golds and is now a regular BBC pundit, was left unable to walk after suffering a transient ischemic attack.

He wrote on Twitter: “A month ago today I suffered a stroke. I could not walk. Doctors said only time will tell if I will recover or to what degree. Its been grueling work but made a full recovery, re-learned how to walk and today doing agility drills! Thanks for the messages of encouragement!”