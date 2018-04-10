Commonwealth Games: Eilidh Doyle wins heat to reach 400m hurdles final

Have your say

SCOTLAND’S most decorated athlete of all-time Eilidh Doyle made impressive progress to the final of the women’s 400m final as she won her semi-final.

Doyle, the silver medallist in this event four years ago, clocked 54.80 in the first semi, with world bronze medallist Ristananna Tracey of Jamaica struggling home in fourth. She qualified for the final as a fastest loser but looked well short of form.

Fellow Jamaican Janieve Russell looked much more of a threat to Doyle with a smooth 54.01 victory in the second semi-final.

The final takes place on Thursday.

Scotland’s Jake Wightman made it through to the men’s 800m final with a confident heat showing, finishing second for an automatic spot.

England’s Dina Asher Smith eased into the women’s 200m semi-final.

The 22-year-old, the reigning European 200m champion, won her heat in 23.28 seconds to progress to tomorrow’s race.

She was comfortable enough to slow down with 20 yards left while, in later heats, Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Jamaica’s 100m Olympic champion Elaine Thompson also won.

Asher-Smith said: “I felt good, you have to make sure you get through qualifying but also conserve energy for later rounds.

“You want to get through safely and that’s the most important thing. I won my heat so I’ll get a good lane and that’s what I wanted to do.”

England’s Finette Agyapong also qualified in 23.15s with team-mate Bianca Williams progressing in 20.23s.

Elsewhere, Scotland’s beach volleyball men bowed out in the quarter-final stage as they lost 2-0 to England.

World champion Tom Daley has withdrawn from the defence of his Commonwealth Games 10 metres platform title due to a hip injury.

The 23-year-old still intends to compete in the men’s 10m synchronised event with Dan Goodfellow, alongside whom he won Olympic bronze at Rio 2016.

Daley had concussion in the last month and pneumonia earlier this year.