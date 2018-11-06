Ben Johnson holds out hope of getting Olympic gold medal back

Ben Johnson has revealed he still harbours hopes that he will get back the 100 metres gold medal he won at the Seoul Olympics in 1988 but subsequently lost when he failed a drugs test in one of sport’s biggest doping controversies.

Johnson believes recent events have increased the likelihood that the decision to strip him of the medal could be reversed.

On the 30th anniversary of the race, a Canadian newspaper unearthed the report from the Seoul lab which included altered lab codes and scribbled revisions. It cast some doubt on the lab’s findings, not least the revelation that the Canadian delegation was not shown the report at the time. Johnson believes there is more to come and wants to take the fight to the International Olympic Committee.

He told The Scotsman: “If I get the medal back, do you know what I’ll do? I’ll put it in a gold case and I’ll auction it, starting at $1m. Then I’ll go to Jamaica, to Falmouth [where he was born]. I will build a track for kids, and I will coach them. But I’ll do it all myself, coz I don’t trust no one. And I’m only getting started with the IOC, man.”