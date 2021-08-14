Andy Murray will have to wait to discover Cincinnati opponent

Andy Murray is in action in Cincinnati next week.

Murray has been awarded a wildcard into the Masters 1000 Series event and will play a qualifier in his first match.

If he progresses into the second round, he will take on either ninth seed and Wimbledon semi-finalist Hubert Hurkacz from Poland, or talented Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Murray is in the same section as No.1 seed, Daniil Medvedev from Russia.

Next week will be the first time that Murray has played singles competitively since Wimbledon, where he reached the third round before losing to eventual semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov.