The Scottish tennis icon has been hailed as the ‘Scottish rain consultant’ as he took matters into his own hands at the Cincinnati Masters and cleaned the court following rainfall.

By Hannah Brown
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 8:37 pm
Andy Murray, of Britain, serves to Hubert Hurkacz, of Poland, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
The ‘Scottish rain consultant’ appointment by Western & Southern Open comes after the Scottish tennis star was beaten by world No 13 Hubert Hurkacz at the Masters in Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Murray can be seen ‘squeegeeing’ rain off a tennis court in a circle with a roller sponge at the Cincinnati Masters in a video posted on Twitter.

Posting the video, Earlier today, Western & Southern Open posted:”Earlier today, Scottish rain consultant @andy_murray was on the job.”

Retweeting the video, Murray wrote: “By far the most efficient way to dry a tennis court….am I right?”

Two-time champion Murray was knocked out the Masters after a tie-break in the first set with Hurkacz before being broken late in the second by his Polish opponent.

Hurkacz served out for a 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 victory to book a place in the last 16.

Commenting on the match, Murray said: "This week was fairly positive. I played much better than at Wimbledon and the grass season.”

The Scot, a three-time Grand Slam champion and winner of this event in 2008 and 2011, was playing his first tournament since pulling out of the Olympic singles in Tokyo with a minor thigh strain.

Murray added: "This week my body felt good, even if hardcourts are not easy on the body. Physically I was tired after some of the long rallies, but I felt fine."

