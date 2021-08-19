Andy Murray, of Britain, serves to Hubert Hurkacz, of Poland, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, during the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

The ‘Scottish rain consultant’ appointment by Western & Southern Open comes after the Scottish tennis star was beaten by world No 13 Hubert Hurkacz at the Masters in Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Murray can be seen ‘squeegeeing’ rain off a tennis court in a circle with a roller sponge at the Cincinnati Masters in a video posted on Twitter.

Posting the video, Earlier today, Western & Southern Open posted:”Earlier today, Scottish rain consultant @andy_murray was on the job.”

Retweeting the video, Murray wrote: “By far the most efficient way to dry a tennis court….am I right?”

Two-time champion Murray was knocked out the Masters after a tie-break in the first set with Hurkacz before being broken late in the second by his Polish opponent.

Hurkacz served out for a 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 victory to book a place in the last 16.

Commenting on the match, Murray said: "This week was fairly positive. I played much better than at Wimbledon and the grass season.”

The Scot, a three-time Grand Slam champion and winner of this event in 2008 and 2011, was playing his first tournament since pulling out of the Olympic singles in Tokyo with a minor thigh strain.

Murray added: "This week my body felt good, even if hardcourts are not easy on the body. Physically I was tired after some of the long rallies, but I felt fine."

