Andy Murray compares Stefanos Tsitipas toilet breaks in US Open defeat to Jeff Bezos space flight

Andy Murray shows his frustration during his US Open defeat to Stefanos Tsitsipas (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Murray bowed out of the tournament after an epic match lasting nearly five hours saw the 34-year-old Scot show his frustration at the Greek’s lengthy breaks between sets.

Eventually going down 2-6 6-7 (7) 3-6 6-3 6-4 to the third seed, Murray admitted afterwards that he lost respect for Tsitipas, and during the match he could be heard complaining to supervisor Gerry Armstrong.

"What's he doing in there? It's never taken me that long to go to the toilet," he said during one of the prolonged breaks.

Afterwards, the 2012 winner expanded on his irritation, explaining that he felt it influenced the outcome of the match.

Murray’s anger carried onto social media on Tuesday with the two-time Wimbledon winner taking to Twitter to accuse Tsitipas of taking ‘twice as long’ in the toilet as the Amazon founder’s recent flight to space – which lasted 11 minutes.

Murray tweeted: “Fact of the day. It takes Stefanos Tsitipas twice as long to go the bathroom as it takes Jeff Bazos to fly into space. Interesting.”

Tsitsipas denied bending the rules during his post-match press conference, insisting: “I played by the guidelines, I don’t think I broke any rules.

"I don't know how my opponent feels when I'm out there playing the match. It's not really my priority.

"As far as I'm playing by the rules and sticking to what the ATP says is fair, then the rest is fine. I have nothing against him,” the Greek finished.