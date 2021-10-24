Andy Murray aiming for third time lucky against familiar foe in Austria's Vienna Open

Andy Murray during a press conference ahead of the European Open Tennis ATP tournament, in Antwerp, Monday 18 October 2021. (Photo by LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Murray will face Hubert Hurkacz for the third time this year on Monday – following two straight set defeats to the world number 10 in August’s Cincinatti Masters and the quarter final of the Moselle Open last month, which the Pole went on to win.

Joining him in Austria is Cameron Norrie, who will play Márton Fucsovics in the round of 32 on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

US Open champion Emma Raducanu will face Slovenia's Polona Hercog in the opening round of the Transylvania Open in Romania on Tuesday – her second appearance since her stunning win at Flushing Meadows last month.

After parting company with coach Andrew Richardson in wake of her win, she has trialled with Johanna Konta’s former coach Esteban Carril this week but has also worked with other she said. A firm coaching appointment is expected before the Australian Open in January.