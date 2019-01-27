Aidan Smith: Why I have many reasons to thank Hugh McIlvanney

I have many reasons to thank Hugh McIlvanney. His brilliant sportswriting, most importantly, and then there are all the phrases I’ve pinched from him. I’m pretty sure it was McIlvanney who minted “Snatched defeat from the jaws of victory”, doubtless to describe some Scottish disaster or other. It’s turned up many times since in my witterings and those of others. We are all sons of Shuggie so come on, guys: now might be a good moment to own up to what you’ve stolen.

My first reason for thanking the doyen of the pressbox, though, is a bit parochial. McIlvanney brought my father back to life. Dad died in 1996, a BBC Scotland producer for 25 years, majoring in the arts, and all the fine tributes to him mentioned the films he made about Muriel Spark, John Bellany, the Incredible String Band and the rest of the Scottish cultural scene, but not the 1973 documentary about football marking the centenary of the SFA. I was still at school, as was my little brother, and there were few playground boasts of the “My dad’s bigger than your dad” variety to rival that of our old man having journeyed to Glasgow to interview Jock Stein, then down to Liverpool to meet Matt Busby, and finally over to Liverpool to hear the wise words of Bill Shankly.

In 1997 across Easter weekend McIlvanney rolled out his tremendous tryptich to tartan-trimmed fitba, Busby, Shankly & Stein. There was lots of new material and plenty of classic McIlvanney colour, description, insight and stunning simile. But there were also black-and-white clips from Bring Your Own Ball with Stein being asked the leading question: “And are you a disciplinarian?” Hearing my father’s voice from beyond the grave made me jump out of my skin, but in a good way. “Me too,” said my brother when I phoned down to Cambridge University to check he hadn’t missed it.

Busby, Shankly & Stein was transmitted under the banner of Arena, the Beeb arts strand with the title sequence of the floating neon-lit bottles set to a Brian Eno theme. What an honour. We may not have won a World Cup. A Scottish club hoisting the European Cup may not have been acknowledged with a knighthood for its architect. But here was Scottish dribbling and deedle-dawdling and “Whae’s like us?” gallusness being elevated to the status of poetry and painting.

Only McIlvanney could have pulled this off. He’d been turning a phrase like Jinky Johnstone turning full-backs from the first whistle of a superlative career. The start was the Kilmarnock Standard. I don’t have any examples of his work for that paper to hand but am willing to bet the signs were all there that this was a writer already well on his way. I am, though, coated in a light brown dust from the leather-bound files in the bowels of The Scotsman’s offices, having spent much of yesterday reading his dispatches for our sister paper from the early 1960s. I could have spent last night in the library, too, but deadlines approacheth and all that.

Reading and weeping, in fact. What a time to have been watching Scottish football, and being paid to write about it. And to write about it like this: “So the championship was finally settled in the bright warm excitement of Muirton Park. This season had demonstrated magnificently that League football can be much more inspiring and intriguing than a drab marathon. To the last, the principal club competition of 1961-62 was the kind that gives real consequence to the game; that shows how a great sport can catch in the minor key some of the most worthwhile qualities of human endeavour.”

Read and weep, Dundee fans, that’s your title legends he’s eulogising. The Dens Parkers overcame the “smug cynicism” of observers who thought their challenge had blown up. They overcame the “crude violence” of St Johnstone whose Jim Lachlan attacked Gordon Smith with “a bull-like ferocity that convinced us the winger should have been issued with a cape and a sword”. Many – including McIlvanney – thought Smith was “ruining a great career” by carrying on at 37 but the player demonstrated he was still “one of the outstanding adornments of the Scottish game”, helping Dundee “reach out with dignity for the flag”.

McIlvanney was just as lyrical describing Dunfermline Athletic’s very first Scottish Cup triumph the previous season: “Almost immediately [goalkeeper Eddie] Connachan had the most memorable moment of a glorious game when he leapt on a fierce 20-yard shot by [Celtic’s Pat] Crerand, hung on the air as if supported by its power, and then dropped onto the ground and into football history.”

In the cup final preceding that one – 1960, the same year McIlvanney bore witness to Real Madrid 7, Eintracht Frankfurt 3 – his home-town team Kilmarnock and opponents Rangers played a dress rehearsal in the league which he likened to precipice-clutching serials from old Hollywood for drama and excitement. The world was “full of exciting sights and sounds”, McIlvanney wrote from another Killie match, though he couldn’t have anticipated the Beatles and the Space Race. One such sound was the loudspeaker announcement that on this afternoon Rangers were being thrashed 6-1 by Aberdeen.

The world – the Scottish football world – was a fantastic democracy. Old Firm games could be diabolically dull, and McIlvanney would call them as such, in sharp contrast to the ten gushing pages the fixture will merit in some papers today, and this was a time when Dunfermline could win cups and Dundee leagues. Oh to be right back there. For that ’60 final the headline on McIlvanney’s report was “City slickers overcome country boys”, but this country boy would to go on to prove himself the best in the business.

He would go on to Fleet Street and embellish the greatness of Muhammed Ali and George Best with his prose. But all of this was forged and finessed right here, when he’d be sent by The Scotsman to report on what would turn out to be “an afternoon of spectacular Partick Thistle incompetence”.

So thank you, Hugh, for your words and your choice of archive footage. You turned an old cliche on its head, but then it was turned back again. You snatched victory.