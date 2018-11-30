15 pictures that prove Scottish football in winter is glorious

From Ibrox in the 1960s to Hampden in 2014 take a look at our gallery of Scottish football in winter.

1. Hibs v Clyde, 1962 Clyde goalkeeper Tommy McCulloch proves a safe pair of hands during a chilly day at Easter Road TSPL jpress Buy a Photo

2. Easter Road, 1960 Hibs manager Eddie Turnbull and referee Mr J Bissett inspect the Easter Road pitch in 1960 TSPL jpress Buy a Photo

3. Partick Thistle v Falkirk, 1963 A match between Partick Thistle v Falkirk at Firhill is called off shortly before kick-off because of water logging on the pitch cause by melted snow TSPL jpress Buy a Photo

4. Largs, 1965 John Greig of Rangers trains with the Scotland squad at Largs in 1965 TSPL jpress Buy a Photo

