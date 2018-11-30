Hibs do battle with Dundee and an Old Firm Derby in the snow

15 pictures that prove Scottish football in winter is glorious

Scottish football in winter might not be for the faint-hearted or fair weather fans, but as these pictures illustrate, it often exhibits the game at its enthralling best.

From Ibrox in the 1960s to Hampden in 2014 take a look at our gallery of Scottish football in winter.

Clyde goalkeeper Tommy McCulloch proves a safe pair of hands during a chilly day at Easter Road

1. Hibs v Clyde, 1962

Hibs manager Eddie Turnbull and referee Mr J Bissett inspect the Easter Road pitch in 1960

2. Easter Road, 1960

A match between Partick Thistle v Falkirk at Firhill is called off shortly before kick-off because of water logging on the pitch cause by melted snow

3. Partick Thistle v Falkirk, 1963

John Greig of Rangers trains with the Scotland squad at Largs in 1965

4. Largs, 1965

