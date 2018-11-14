12 Scottish stars playing their football in Europe and beyond

From Liam Henderson to David Bates, a number of Scots are making waves beyond the British Isles.

The sight of a male Scottish footballer plying his trade abroad remains a rarity with just over 20 playing in divisions outwith the UK and Ireland.

That doesn't mean that the select few who do go abroad don't enjoy their fair share of success, however.

Here's a roundup of how Scotland's foreign legion are performing so far this season.

Liam Henderson, Verona

Hellas Verona is the third club outside the UK to employ the services of Liam Henderson, the Scot enjoying successful spells at Norwegian outfit Rosenborg and Serie B side Bari prior to his move to the home of Romeo and Juliet. During his brief spell under Fabio Grosso at Bari the Scot played 18 times, scoring twice before following his manager to Hellas.

And so far this season, the former Hibs and Celtic starlet has enjoyed a productive start to life in northern Italy, scoring twice and providing four eye-catching assists across Serie B and the Coppa Italia.

The Italians currently sit seventh in the league.

Highlight of the season

With his side 1-0 down the 22-year-old's scored a raking 30-yard free kick against Perugia - Verona ultimately went on to win 2-1.

What the locals are saying

Italian journalist Claudio Franceschini said of the young Scot: "The Scotsman is a key element in the midfield of the Scala, and still plays in an ambitious team that has as its goal the immediate return in Serie A."

Ryan Gauld, Sporting CP (on loan at SC Farense)

Big things were expected of Ryan Gauld when he swapped Dundee for Lisbon, signing for Portuguese giants Sporting CP for a reported fee of £3m.

But the 22-year-old, once nicknamed 'wee Messi' has failed to cement a place in the club's first team, though has made 73 appearances for their B team.

This Summer Gauld was farmed out to Ledman LigaPro side Farense and has appeared in five of Farense's nine fixtures this season

Highlight of the season

Won his side a crucial penalty during their recent 1-1 draw against Varzim.

What the locals are saying

Following his move to Farense, Sporting CP fan Tiago Estevao tweeted "So upset. Has quality to start for 14 of the 18 teams in the top tier but keeps getting unlucky one way or the other. Whenever a manager finally understands him as a player & gives him 2k+ mins he'll prove so many people wrong."

Jack Harper, Malaga CF

Once on the cards at Real Madrid, Jack Harper has now earned a place in the starting eleven for Malaga CF in the Segunda Division.

Last season Harper was a star for the club's reserve side, scoring 13 in 23 games - and this year the Spanish-born Scot has been deployed in a centre-forward position for the first team and scored twice in ten appearances.

Malaga are currently fourth in the Segunda Division, just one point off top spot.

Highlight of the season

Started and finished a wonderful team goal during a 1-0 victory over Almeria.

What the locals are saying

Spanish title Marca described Malaga's striker as "the revelation of Spain's second tier", following a string of impressive performances.

David Bates, Hamburger SV

The former Raith and Rangers man has earned a call-up to the international set-up for his performances in the 2. Bundesliga, earning the interest of Arsenal among other.

The flame-haired defender has played a part in a stingy Hamburg side which has racked up eight clean-sheets in eleven fixtures, a record which sees the German's sitting three point clear at he top of the country's second division

Highlight of the season

Earning a call-up to the Scotland squad.

What the locals are saying

Landes Zeitung described the Scot as "the new leader" of Hamburg's defence.

Harvey St Clair, Venezia FC

Recently linked with Rangers, Harvey St Clair had been on the books with Chelsea since the age of eight before he signed a four-year deal with Serie B side Venezia.

And so far the move has paid off for the London-born Scot who has made four appearances for the Venice side in the Serie B and Coppa Italia, despite being out injured for the first few games of the season.

His performances on the left-wing have earned the interest of Steven Gerrard who is reportedly keen on bringing the 20-year-old to Ibrox.

Highlight of the season

Making his debut in a 1-0 victory over Cremonese

What the locals are saying

Venezia Today have have praised the Scot's physical attributes, describing him as a "rapid and snappy" player.

Beyond Europe

Iran

Lee Erwin formerly of Motherwell has formed a lethal strike-force with former Hibs and Celtic player Anthony Stokes at Iranian club Tractor Sazi F.C.

So far this season the 24-year-old has managed four goals in six appearances in the Persian Gulf Pro League.

United States

Johnny Russell has played a vital part in Sporting Kansas City's charge to the MLS play-offs, scoring ten times in 30 appearances.

Elsewhere, former Hearts teammates Danny Wilson and Sam Nicholson currently play alongside each other at Colorado Rapid, also in the MLS. Wilson has made 23 appearances for the Denver-based side, whilst Nicholson has scored three times in 27 appearances.

Australia

Former Rangers, Motherwell and Leeds forward Ross McCormack is coping just fine without Usain Bolt by his side, scoring once and assisting another in four appearances for A-League side Central Coast Mariners..

Michael O'Halloran meanwhile has yet to turn out for Melbourne City FC in Australia's top tier.

South Africa

Former Hibs and Dundee player Simon Murray has settled nicely into life in South Africa, scoring three goals in ten games for the Bidvest Wits.