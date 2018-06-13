Purple Vantage launches to help companies with big data

MBN Solutions and Purple Management Consulting have launched a new venture to help companies make the most of their data and take full advantage of the opportunities afforded by blockchain technology.

The new enterprise, Purple Vantage, was formed by the two companies after their acquisition of the intellectual property and methodologies of Consilium Analytics

Purple Vantage aims to address the market opportunities and growth in the application of data, insight and analytics and blockchain use cases.

Michael Young, chief executive of MBN Solutions said "We frequently find our position as a leading, trusted resourcing adviser, means that our clients discuss their needs for strategy and

related advisory services in the areas of big data, analytics and data science with us.

"Alarmingly, our clients frequently discussed poor results from contractor staffed projects or outsourced activities in the data domain”.

With the rise in analytics projects and businesses exploring new and emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, augmented reality and virtual reality, data and blockchain, many firms find that they lack the experience to execute projects to a profitable conclusion.

Alistair Sergeant, Chief Executive of Purple Consulting, stated: “We found that we would often be called upon to help clients deal with previous project failures and runaway projects in and around their activities to embrace emerging technologies. It was clear to us and our consultants that the underlying issue was the lack of senior competency in respect of articulating strategy for such activities and acting as the ‘intelligent client” to procure the right team to get the job done."

Blockchain technology has proven to be versatile and is being used in sectors including retail, media and banking.

The technology is closely tied to the big data sector as companies look to use artificial intelligence to identify patterns in the “relationship data” about people, customers and transactions.

Paul Forrest, Chairman of Purple Vantage said “Having spent a number of years at Consilium Analytics, helping large corporates transform their fortunes with the application of digital

technologies, AI and analytics, it made sense to use our effective, tried and tested tools and methodologies to form the bedrock for the new venture between MBN and Purple.

"Purple Vantage is already working with a number of high profile clients to help achieve their transformation goals through data visualisation, blockchain and analytics and looks forward to

confirming its position as a leading provider of advisory services in the data driven transformation domain."

Both Michael and Alistair will take formal roles in the new Joint Venture as Chief Client Officer and Chief Executive Officer respectively and will ensure their best in breed services continue to be delivered to a new tranche of clients seeking answers and transformational outcomes from their data through this important new vehicle: Purple Vantage.