How the IoT data is being used to record wildlife in The Meadows

The Meadows in Edinburgh is a hub of activity for humans and animals alike.

While it may be easy to track what people are up to in one of the city's largest green spaces we know little about how the residing wildlife.

That may be about to change thanks to an innovative Internet of Things project by the University of Edinburgh.

Professor Ewan Klein and research associate Catherine Magill explain how audio information is being captured from sensors positioned around the Meadows to gain more information about the biodiversity of the area.

The project is linked to the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region deal which places data driven innovation at its core.