Slaven Bilic to Shelley Kerr - 16 candidates to replace Alex McLeish as Scotland manager

Alex McLeish has been sacked as Scotland boss but who will replace him?

The Scottish FA eventually relieved the Aberdeen great following defeat to Kazakhstan and an anaemic performance against San Marino last month. Click through the gallery to see some of the names who could replace him.

Interim Celtic boss until the summer.

1. Neil Lennon

Kilmarnock manager and bookies favourite.

2. Steve Clarke

Former Scotland boss.

3. Gordon Strachan

The ex-Croatia and West Ham coach is unemployed.

4. Slaven Bilic

