Scottish Football Live: Premiership boss wanted by Fulham | Rangers flop retires | McLeish to be sacked? | Bayern legend wants Celtic job | No deal for Ibrox target Follow The Scotsman's daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. 1. Ex-Ger retires Former Rangers midfielder Matt McKay has retired. The Australian midfielder made just three appearances for the club after signing for 250k in 2011. (Scottish Sun) 2. Steve Clarke to Fulham? Steve Clarke has been placed as favourite for the Fulham job. The Cottagers, relegated from the Premier League, are currently managed by interim boss Scott Parker. (Daily Mail) 3. Why Rangers can sign Motherwell ace Motherwell chief Alan Burrows has revealed there is no deal for Rangers target Jake Hastie. The wide man is wanted by a number of teams and his deals expires in the summer. (Scottish Sun) 4. Bayern legend wants Celtic job Bayern Munich legend Willy Sagnol will throw his hat into the ring for the Celtic job. His representative confirmed he will apply for the position. (Scottish Sun)