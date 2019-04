Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Motherwell chief Alan Burrows has revealed there is no deal for Rangers target Jake Hastie. The wide man is wanted by a number of teams and his deals expires in the summer. (Scottish Sun)

Bayern Munich legend Willy Sagnol will throw his hat into the ring for the Celtic job. His representative confirmed he will apply for the position. (Scottish Sun)

Alex McLeish could be sacked as Scotland boss. The Scottish FA will meet on Thursday morning with the expectation he will be relieved of his duties. (Scottish Sun)