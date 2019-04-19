Scotland to be hotter than Ibiza over Easter weekend

Swaths of Scoland are set to be hotter than Ibiza this weekend as a mini Easter weekend heatwave sends the mercury soaring.

Temperatures are forecast to reach as high as 23C across the east coast of the country tomorrow as an unusually dry and warm spell sweeps in from mainland Europe.

Swaths of Scoland are set to be hotter than Ibiza this weekend as a mini Easter weekend heatwave sends the mercury soaring. Picture; Creative Commons

That means those who have booked Easter getaways in the likes of the Balearic islands in the hope of guaranteed sunshine might have been best staying put; temperatures in Ibiza will struggle to get above 20C, with strong winds and light cloud cover.

The hottest parts of the country will be Edinburgh, the Lothians, and the Borders, where as late as 8pm, temperatures will still hover around 18C, according to forecasters.

Temperatures have been soaring across Scotland in recent days. Picture: SWNS.

The Met Office said it will be “dry and sunny for much of the day,” becoming warm or “very warm” even on the east coast as winds turn southwesterly. It is expected to be hot across the rest of the central belt, with mid-afternoon temperatures of 19C forecast in the likes of Glasgow and Pitlochry.

Easter Sunday could be even hotter, with temperatures expected to reach as high as 24C in parts of the country.

Met Office forecaster Alex Burkill said: “Heat is building day by day, with Scotland seeing 23C on Saturday, and Sunday perhaps even warmer at 24C, with similar heat remaining on Monday.

“The central belt, north and east will all see the warm temperatures. Highs are well above average with lots of sunshine.

“Heat is coming all the way from Turkey and Greece, heating up as it travels across the warm continent to Britain.”

He added: “Easter Sunday and Easter Monday UK temperature records are likely to be broken. England is forecast 25C or 26C on Saturday, a greater chance of 26C on Sunday, 27C possible on Monday and 28C possible on Tuesday.”

