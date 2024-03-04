All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Live

Scotland news LIVE: School closures risk communities | SNP plan to remove nuclear weapons if Scotland becomes independent | Museum plans to showcase Glasgow pottery heritage

Keep up to date with news from across the country right here with our live blog.
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Mar 2024, 07:24 GMT
 Comment

For all news, sport, travel and weather, look no further.

Scroll down to keep up to date.

Scotland news LIVE: Follow here for news and sport from across the country

07:52 GMT

07:29 GMT

A Ferrari stolen from former Formula One driver Gerhard Berger 28 years ago has been recovered by the Metropolitan Police.

The red Ferrari F512M was one of two of the Italian sports cars taken while their drivers were at the San Marino Grand Prix held at Imola in Italy in April 1995.

The Met said officers received a report from the car maker in January this year after the firm had carried out checks on a car being bought by a US buyer through a UK broker last year.

The Organised Vehicle Crime Unit discovered the car had been shipped to Japan shortly after being stolen until it was brought to the UK in late 2023, and they swooped to take possession and prevent it from being exported.

07:23 GMT

Good morning! As the mornings get lighter, and spring is in the air, we'll kick off this morning with this beauty.

Counting butterflies is good for your mental health, according to scientists.

The research was carried out by wildlife charity Butterfly Conservation.

Read more here.

Taking part in citizen science projects such as counting butterflies can reduce anxiety. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA WireTaking part in citizen science projects such as counting butterflies can reduce anxiety. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Taking part in citizen science projects such as counting butterflies can reduce anxiety. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Related topics:ScotlandSportTravel
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.