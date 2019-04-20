Scotland is not Ibiza. Really, it’s not – leader comment

Scotland is not Ibiza. Normally, there is very little chance of confusing these two places.

However this weekend will see much of Scotland experience temperatures more closely associated with the balmy Mediterranean island, famed for its outdoor raves.

In fact, Scotland is actually expected to be warmer than Ibiza with the mercury set to reach as high as 24 degrees Celsius on Sunday and Monday.

We’re also now having to be warned about the risk of wildfires – within the past week a blaze at Durness in the Highlands forced the evacuation of several homes.

In February, Aboyne broke the record temperature for the month of February after hitting a decidedly summery 18.3C.

It is, of course, a mistake to shout “global warming!” every time the sun comes out, but after last year’s unusually long, hot summer, it does feel like something a bit odd may be about to happen again.

If so, perhaps we should consider making some changes to our way of life. A Spanish-style siesta in the middle of the day? Shorts in the office? Beachside nightclubs?

