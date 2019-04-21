Scotland enjoys hottest Easter Sunday on record

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have all enjoyed their hottest Easter Sunday on record, the Met Office said.

Temperatures reached 22.8C in Edinburgh, 23C in Trawsgoed, Wales, and 20.7C in Helen’s Bay, Northern Ireland, by 2pm. These beat the temperatures of 20.7C in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire, in 2015; 21.6C in Brynamman, Wales, in 1984; along with 19.4C in Armagh in Northern Ireland in 1924.

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said: “We have got high pressure moving at the moment, giving most of the UK a lot of fine weather.

“This, combined with the fact that the high pressure has dominated for the past few days, is allowing the temperatures to heat and build. It is allowing some record- breaking temperatures to be set.”

The weather was in stark contrast to conditions in Spain and the Mediterranean, which had showers and heavy downpours.

The UK’s warmest Easter temperature was the 29.4C recorded at Camden in north London on Easter Saturday in 1949.