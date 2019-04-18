Scotland Easter bank holiday weekend weather: Temperatures set to soar

Temperatures have risen over the past few days, but will the weather over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend be sunny and warm or cold and grey?

Here’s what the weather is set to be like in Scotland over the next four days.

Good Friday (19 April)

Good Friday is forecast to see low cloud and mist across eastern parts, which will soon clear to leave another dry day with long sunny spells.

It will be warm away from the east coast. Maximum temperature of 20C.

Easter Saturday (20 April)

There will be warm sunny spells on Saturday, but increasing cloud is set to bring a risk of patchy evening rain in some areas.

However, it will still be warm, with some areas set to see temperatures as high as 20C.

Easter Sunday (21 April)

Easter Sunday will be cloudy throughout most of the day, changing to sunny by early evening in most areas.

Some areas may also see occasional rain. Maximum temperature of 18C.

Easter Monday (22 April)

Easter Monday is set to be bright with sunny spells in most areas, but breezy conditions are also forecast. Maximum temperature of 18C.

Looking further ahead

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Monday 22 April to Wednesday 1 May said: “During Easter Monday it may turn cooler and more unsettled across northern and western areas, with stronger winds and outbreaks of heavy rain. Many other areas will stay dry with warm spells of sunshine continuing.

“Thereafter, for the remainder of April there is low confidence in the forecast, but the weather will perhaps become more changeable and generally less warm, at least for a time with showers or longer spells of rain and some periods with stronger winds.”