Tynecastle Park to host two Scotland U21 qualifiers including England

Have your say

Hearts’ Tynecastle Park will play host to two of Scotland’s Uefa European Under-21 Championship qualifiers this year.

• READ MORE: Two wins in 24 hours gives Hearts boss plenty to ponder

Scot Gemmill brings his young side to Edinburgh for two key fixtures against Andorra and England as Scotland bid to reach the finals in Italy and San Marino.

Andorra arrive for the first game on Thursday 6 September before Scotland take on England in a potentially tasty fixture on Tuesday 16 October.

The team are currently fourth in their qualifying group, three points behind a potential play-off spot.

Tynecastle last hosted the U21s in 2016 when Scotland were defeated 1-0 by Macedonia.

Gemmill told the official Hearts website: “It will be great to take the players back to Tynecastle Park for our last two home games of the qualification campaign.

“I hope Scotland supporters in Edinburgh and further afield can make it along.

“We’ll look to give them plenty to shout about and it’s a stadium that generates the kind of atmosphere that can make them special occasions.”

• READ MORE: Conor Sammon and Malaury Martin not in Hearts’ plans for 2018/19

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE