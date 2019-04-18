Schoolboy, 14, taken to hospital after being hit by bus in Glasgow

Have your say

A 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital after he was hit by a bus in Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Castlemilk Drive at 6.45pm on Wednesday.

The teenager was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment to injuries which were not life-threatening.

He was kept in overnight for observation.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident and later reopened.

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.