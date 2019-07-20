Scotland finish 11th at Netball World Cup after win over Barbados

Scotland settled for 11th place at the Netball World Cup after rounding off their campaign with a 53-42 win over Barbados.

A close group-stage defeat to Uganda and a draw with Trinidad had effectively ended the Scots’ hopes of claiming a top-10 finish. But they rebounded well with 17-year-old goal shooter Emma Barrie top-scoring to enable them to better their finish at the 2015 World Cup. A blistering second quarter made the difference as Barrie helped her team extend a two-point advantage into seven by the half-time break. Scotland retained that advantage through the second half to pull off arguably their best win of the tournament. Barrie said: “We’ve not had the best competition in terms of where our targets were, but it’s good to get that win. “I’ve learned a lot during this tournament, more about the physicality, so I’ll go back, build up my strength, and hopefully over the next four years I can be stronger and compete more against these goalkeepers.”

