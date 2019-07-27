Royal visit to Shetland cancelled after transport issue

A scheduled visit by the Prince of Wales to Shetland was cancelled on Saturday after a technical issue with his transportation arose.

The prince, who is known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, had been due to visit Old Scatness Broch and Iron Age Village, while meeting with representatives from the Shetland Amenity Trust.

It was expected that Charles would speak with members of the Trust to hear about some of their initiatives including Shetland Wool Week.

The visit would have also seen Charles attending a clean-up at West Voe beach, before heading onto Scalloway to the isles’ NAFC Marine Centre where he would have met students and staff.

In a post on Facebook, the Trust said it was hopeful it would be able to reschedule the visit.

It read: “Unfortunately the Duke is unable to visit Shetland today as planned due to technical issues.

“He is very disappointed not to be coming and we are keen to work with his team to reschedule his visit later in the year.

“Thank you for all of your support and sorry if this has disrupted your plans for the day - enjoy the sunshine!”

