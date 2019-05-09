MSPs investigating Alex Salmond probe call for clarity about ‘data deletion’

MSPs investigating the collapsed Scottish Government probe into complaints about Alex Salmond want “clarification” from Nicola Sturgeon and the Scottish Government’s top civil servant about the prospect of key data having been deleted.

A special Holyrood committee has been established to look into the case after the Court of Session found the Scottish Government had acted unlawfully over the way it handled two complaints about Mr Salmond’s conduct. He was later charged with separate criminal allegations, but denies wrongdoing.

The Scottish Government’s Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans told MSPs last week key data may have already been deleted from email records.

Committee convenor Linda Fabiani said a “full discussion” took place at a meeting yesterday which considered letters received from Ms Sturgeon and Ms Evans last week.

She added: “The Committee agreed to write back to the First Minister and the Permanent Secretary both for clarification and further information from the Permanent Secretary with regard to the retrieval of information.”

The committee’s inquiry won’t start until the criminal case is dealt with, but they are anxious that information which could have a bearing on their inquiry is not deleted.

