Work starts on oil exploration prospect off Shetland

Oil explorer Siccar Point Energy has started work on a drilling campaign at the Blackrock prospect north-west of Shetland.

The exploration campaign, using Diamond Offshore’s Ocean GreatWhite semi-submersible rig, is expected to take around five months and also includes the Lyon prospect.

Blackrock’s licence partners also include Shell UK and Suncor Energy UK. Siccar said that if the drilling campaign is successful, it will add substantial resources as well as supporting other prospects in the region.

Jonathan Roger, chief executive of Siccar Point said: “Blackrock is a very important prospect within our Corona Ridge acreage and we are pleased to have progressed to the exploration drilling stage.

“We have a very exciting 2019 in front of us with two material exploration wells to drill and progressing the Cambo development forward to project sanction.”