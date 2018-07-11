Wood Group powering up with Dounreay work

Aberdeen-headquartered Wood Group has won a key contract to provide design and engineering services to the Dounreay nuclear site in Caithness.

The deal will run for up to four years, including two potential one-year extensions, and has an estimated value of between $3 million (£2.3m) and $4m, the group said.

Wood, as prime contractor, and partners Orano, GDES and Aquila will provide services including environmental restoration, construction management, commissioning support and software modelling.

Bob MacDonald, chief executive of Specialist Technical Solutions at Wood, said: “We are looking forward to working with Dounreay Site Restoration Ltd (DSRL) on this contract, which adds to Wood’s growing portfolio of work at Dounreay and helps to advance our strategy to increase our share of the growing nuclear decommissioning market.”