Watch: Teenager rescued from Ben Nevis after becoming trapped

A 16-year-old has been rescued after becoming trapped while attempting to cross a river on Ben Nevis.

Video of the rescue was posted by the Inverness Coastguard search and rescue helicopter team on their Facebook page. It shows the teen being carefully air-lifted to safety.

The youngest became trapped in a deep crevice on Wednesday evening while walking as part of a Duke of Edinburgh group.

One member of the group was praised for their “awesome” efforts in finding help.

A coastguard spokesman told STV: “One of the group did an awesome job and walked for over an hour to get a signal on their mobile phone to call for help.

“Once on scene it was quickly established that the mountain rescue team were unable to reach him safely as he was trapped in a precarious position in a steep gully near a fast flowing waterfall.

“After some careful manoeuvring and several attempts on a 160ft winch line, paramedic winchman Scott Sharman was able to reach the young teenager and safely put the strops on him.”

Winchman Scott Sharman added: “He did well to hold on in difficult conditions for nearly two hours until we arrived. He seemed pretty relieved to be on dry ground when we got him out.”

The teenager was taken to Belford Hospital with mild hypothermia but otherwise uninjured.

