US Goat hunter Larysa Switlyk reported over alleged gun offences in Scotland

A “professional huntress” who sparked outrage after tweeting pictures of herself and a companion posing with a wild goat shot on Islay has been reported to prosecutors.

TV presenter Larysa Switlyk, 33, received global criticism after she and a companion were pictured smiling with animals they shot on the Scottish isle in autumn.

One tweet described a “fun hunt” and “a perfect 200 yard shot”.

Police said a man and woman have been reported to prosecutors for alleged firearms offences.

The Scottish Government has said it will review the law around animal culling in the wake of the response to the images.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Following several complaints of wild goat ‘trophy’ hunting on Islay in September, Police Scotland can now confirm that a 33-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man from the USA have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal for firearms offences.”

An online petition launched in October calling for the government to ban trophy hunting in Scotland has now hit 306,000 signatures.

Switlyk is a former accountant who left her job in New York City to pursue her passion for hunting and fishing and now hosts Larysa Unleashed in the US. The show follows her around the world and she also organises hunting trips.