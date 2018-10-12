Skye singing star named Scotland's new Gaelic Ambassador

A rising singing star from the Isle of Skye has been Scotland's new "Gaelic Ambassador."

Eilidh Cormack was presented with the honour at the opening of The Royal National Mòd, Scotland's annual celebration of Gaelic culture, in Dunoon.

The 22-year-old, who performed at the opening ceremony of the event, won the ladies gold medal at the Mòd at the first attempt when she was just 18.

Cormack, who was a semi-finalist in BBC Scotland’s Young Traditional Musician of the Year Award in 2016, joined forces with two other Gaelic singers, Ellen MacDonald and Ceitlin Smith to form a new band, Sian, the same year. They performed at the Hydro arena in Glasgow earlier this year as part of the Celtic Connections music festival.

Cormack's voice also features in a new videogame, The Bard's Tale IV: Barrows Deep, which Simple Minds star Ged Grimes created the soundtrack for.

Cormack, from Portree, said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been awarded with the Gaelic Ambassador of the year at the Royal National Mòd this year and I certainly wasn’t expecting it, especially being so young.

"It’s going to encourage me, to not only look back and appreciate what I’ve been doing and what the Mod are have recognised, but also encourage me to keep doing it for years to come.”