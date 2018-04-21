Search for missing Liam Colgan widened to other German cities

The search for a Scottish man in Hamburg who has been missing for more than two months has widened to other German cities.

Liam Colgan was on his brother Eamonn’s stag weekend when he vanished in the early hours of February 10.

Friends and relatives last saw him in the Veermaster Bar after which he was identified on CCTV footage from the Baumwall area of Hamburg.

His family and German police have since led a large-scale search in the surrounding area, but Mr Colgan has not been found.

Now, on a statement released on social media, the family have said their efforts to find him will be widened to other large German cities.

It read: “The trip to Hamburg did not lead us to the outcome we hoped for.

“However, family, friends and the fantastic group of volunteers took the opportunity to search all homeless shelters and drop-in cafes, of which there are hundreds, including a large number of sites that we were unaware of prior to the trip.

“Liam’s face was well known in these circles but nobody has seen him. This information now makes us think that it is very possible that Liam is no longer in Hamburg.

“With fresh thinking about his possible location we are drawing up plans for search groups to visit other large German cities to highlight the appeal and widen the search.

“We anticipate that a large group of friends and family will make the trip towards the end of May.”