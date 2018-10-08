Scottish hotel named the ‘best luxury hotel in the UK’

A popular Scottish lodge has been named the UK’s best luxury hotel.

Kinloch Lodge on the Isle of Skye was given the Luxury Hotel of the Year 2019 title by the Good Hotel Guide.

Known as the ‘Oscars of the hotel industry’, the César awards - named after legendary hotelier César Ritz - are presented annually to a selection of hotels which have demonstrated excellence in their field.

The leading independent UK hotel guide singled out the Kinloch Lodge and fellow Scottish hotel Knockendarroch in Pitlochry - which was named Scottish Hotel of the Year - for praise among the 10 British winners.

Kinloch’s owner, Isabella Macdonald said: “We are all overjoyed at Kinloch to receive such a prestigious award. The Good Hotel Guide is 100% independent, based entirely on recommendations by their readers, which makes this an award from our many guests. ‘Luxury’ means many different things to different people.

“To us, luxury is the genuine warmth of hospitality we aim to give. It is our active encouragement that our guests feel at home by the fires, while we bring them drinks.

“It is for someone to greet them in the morning and ask if they slept well. Throughout the experience, we want our guests to know that their comfort and happiness really matters to us. Hospitality is ultimately about care, and being cared for is a true luxury. This award is for the whole team at Kinloch, each individual is so precious and essential to our success.”

Co-editors Adam Raphael and Ian Belcher said: “This year’s 2019 César winners have demonstrated excellence at every turn, providing guests with delicious food and warm hospitality.

“They have also succeeded in getting the all-important basics right, from a comfortable mattress or very good ambient lighting to that vital but often overlooked welcoming atmosphere and smooth service.”