A rescue operation is under way to help a merchant ship which has lost power off Harris.

The five-strong crew of The Fame raised the alarm at about 5.40pm on Thursday, the Coastguard said.

A coastguard tug is en route from Kirkwall in Orkney and is expected to arrive at about 9am on Friday.

A lifeboat stood by the ship overnight and a helicopter also visited the scene, but the crew did not want to leave their vessel and have remained on board.

There were no reports of any injuries.