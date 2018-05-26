Police search for boy, 7, missing from Inverness

Have your say

Police in Inverness are searching for a missing seven-year-old boy.

Nathan Ross has been missing from his home in the Dalneigh area of the city since 8am on Saturday.

Police Scotland said the boy was thought to be in the company of his mother’s partner, 39-year-old Clive Topping.

Officers, who have appealed for information on their whereabouts, said: “It must be stressed that at this time there are no suspicious circumstances. However, police have been unable to trace either party.”

Nathan is said to be 4ft tall, with a slim build and short brown/red hair. He also has a bottom front tooth missing.

He normally wears jogging bottoms, although it is not known what he was wearing when he went missing.

Mr Topping is said to be 5ft 4in, of slim build, with receding fair hair.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them on 101.