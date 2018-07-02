Police name woman killed in motorbikes crash near Braemar

Have your say

A woman who died in a crash involving two motorbikes has been named

Marietta Ruffing was riding as a passenger on a grey BMW when it was involved in a collision with a white Triumph.

She was travelling on the A93 near Braemar, Aberdeenshire, at around 12.50pm on Sunday when the incident happened.

The 65-year-old of Germany died from her injuries.

Road policing sergeant Peter Henderson appealed for those with information or dashcam footage to come forward and contact them on 101 using incident number 2236 of Sunday.

