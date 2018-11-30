Police launch appeal to find missing Inverness teenager

An appeal has been launched in a bid to track down an Inverness teenager missing who has been missing for 48 hours.

Jade McGrath, 19, was last seen during the early afternoon of Wednesday in the Leachkin area of the city.

Police said they had been making extensive efforts to find her, but so far had been without success.

Ms McGrath, who is from the Aviemore area, is considered to be vulnerable and officers said they were keen to ensure her safety as soon as possible.

Inspector James Rice said: “Jade has not been seen since Wednesday afternoon and as time passes her family are naturally growing increasingly concerned for her.

“We have been carrying out thorough enquiries to piece together Jade’s movements since she was last seen.

“So far we do not have a confirmed sighting since she was seen in the Leachkin Road area, so I would urge residents who live around that part of the city to be vigilant.

“Please thoroughly check any sheds or outbuildings in case Jade has sought shelter and report any information you feel could be of assistance to us as soon as you can.

“It is also possible that Jade could have travelled away from the area, so I would urge everyone to be vigilant and get in touch if you believe you have information which could help.

“If Jade herself is reading this then please let us know you are OK.

“You are not in any trouble and your family just want to make sure you are safe.”

Jade is described as being about 5ft 1in and of slim build, with platinum blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a light grey turtle neck top, parka jacket, black leggings and black/white coloured Nike trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101.