Police issue a ‘do not travel’ warning for Glencoe

Police Scotland is advising drivers of hazardous conditions in the area of the A82 in the Glencoe area and requesting the public to stay safe and not drive into the area.

A two vehicle road traffic collision has occurred on the A82 near to Glencoe Mountain Resort and the road is now closed. Five people have been injured but their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The road conditions have deteriorated with winds causing drifting snow and white out conditions and the snow gates at Glencoe have now been closed.

Inspector Jen Valentine explains: “We have officers at the scene of the collision and the weather conditions in the area are extremely poor.

“We have closed the A82 whilst we deal with the collision and get those injured off to hospital and I would ask that drivers avoid the area at this time.

“For those who are currently at Glencoe Mountain Resort or at homes, hotels and restaurants in the area I would urge them to stay where they are and to stay safe and warm as there will potentially be a significant delay, due to the road conditions, in getting people out of the area.

“We will post updates on social media to keep people informed.

“We are working closely with Glencoe Mountain Resort, Traffic Scotland, Mountain Rescue teams and Highland Council to ensure the dispersal of visitors to the Glencoe area today happens as quickly but also as safely as possible.”