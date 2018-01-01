Police find body in search for missing pensioner

A body has been discovered in the search for a missing 80-year-old man from Grantown-on-Spey.

Police launched a search for James Hamish McLeod after he was reported missing on Sunday afternoon.

Officers in the Highlands and Islands division of Police Scotland confirmed that they had made the discovery of a body in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

They have since informed Mr McLeod’s next of kin of their find.

There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal as is standard.

Chief Inspector Iain MacLelland said: “Our thoughts are with his family at what will be a very sad and difficult time.

“I would also like thank those members of the public who offered to assist with searches and provided information - your help and support is always much appreciated.”

After the announcement was made on the Police division’s Facebook, locals paid tribute to Mr McLeod, with one writing: “God bless Hamish, a hard working good hearted gentleman very sad, condolences to all the family.”