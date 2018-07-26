Pictures of abandoned cars show scale of Skye’s ‘overrun’ tourist destinations

Shocking pictures show famous tourist spots on the Isle of Skye completely overrun by cars as tourists flock to the island.

The pictures were snapped by Martin Mann and his wife Irene who were on holiday on the picturesque island, which sits off Scotland’s north-west coast, earlier this month.

The pair, both 59, from Dundee, were en route to Hebcelt festival in Stornoway on Lewis in the Outer Hebrides when they stopped off at the Old Man of Storr visitor car park.

Martin and Irene were shocked to see the number of cars parked on the grassy verge, as the visitor car park was overflowing with tourist traffic.

The rocky hill, which is the most famous walk on the island, is located on the north of Skye in the area known as Trotternish.

The start of the walk is by the main road from Portree to Staffin.

Martin, a part-time driver for the disabled, said: “My wife and I were on holiday in Skye en route to Hebcelt in Stornoway.

“We had a free day so decided to have a walk and take some snaps around the Storr.

“Cars were abandoned everywhere for miles in either direction. There were one or two small car parks which were obviously full.

“Double yellow lines have been painted along the road verge.

“But drivers seem to believe that it’s ok to park on the what’s left of the verge on the ‘inside’ of the double yellows.

“As far as what can be done about it, I’d venture to suggest nothing would help.

“The ground would make it expensive and a logistical nightmare to build a bigger car park. And your average tourist would still park on the verge anyway.”

During the summer months, the island’s single track roads are choked with camper vans, tour buses, and cars.

Litter is often thrown around stopping places, and visitors have in the past been caught going to the toilet in the open.

Earlier this year Skye was named on a global list of “destinations to avoid” by the American broadcaster CNN because it attracted so many visitors last year.

Last summer Police Scotland had advised visitors to use “common sense” before travelling to the island for an overnight stay without booking accommodation.

They said people regularly arrived at the police station with nowhere to stay asking for advice, but unless they planned ahead they could end up spending the night in their car.