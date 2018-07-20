Motorcyclist killed in Highlands crash named

Have your say

A motorcyclist killed in a road crash in the Highlands has been named.

James Stead, 50, died in a collision near the Braemore junction on the A835, the main route in and out of Ullapool, on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Stead, who was driving a Triumph motorbike, was from the Evanton area of Easter Ross.

READ MORE: Woman killed and man in critical condition after Ayrshire crash

No-one else was injured in the crash involving a Ford Fiesta at around 2.35pm.

Police Scotland said inquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact the road policing unit in Dingwall on 101, quoting reference NE4748/18.