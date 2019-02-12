Missing 12-year-old schoolgirl found safe and well

A 12-year-old girl who went missing on the way to school in the Highlands has been found safe and well, police have confirmed.

Lucy Glen had been reported missing after being seen around 8am today in the Loch Lann area of Culloden, Inverness.

Police Scotland put out an urgent request for anyone with information on Lucy’s whereabouts to come forward.

In a tweeted statement, the force’s Northern Division said: “We can confirm that Lucy Glen, 12, who had been reported missing in #Inverness has now been traced safe and well in the city.

“We would like to thank everyone who shared or otherwise assisted with our earlier appeal for their help.”