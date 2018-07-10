Men charged over alleged human trafficking offences in Moray

Two men have been charged over alleged human trafficking offences in Moray.

The 45-year-old and 20-year-old are understood to have allegedly forced people to work at a nail bar in Elgin - which is now shut - in unsuitable conditions.

Officers in the town worked with other police forces during the investigation, including in Dover, Kent.

Detective Constable Kenny MacConnachie said: “Human trafficking offences can be complex in nature and we are grateful to members of the public who have supported us with this investigation which was carried out over a number of months.

“We will continue to work closely with the public and our partner agencies to ensure an effective and efficient response to any incidents which may be reported to us.

“Human trafficking can manifest itself in many different formats including, although not limited to, labour and sexual exploitation, during which the person or group of people themselves may not realise they have been trafficked.

“It is important that members of the public are aware that trafficking exists in their communities.”

A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

The men - both from Vietnam - are expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court at a later date.