A man has been hospitalised after reportedly being stabbed onboard a fishing boat at a port in Caithness.

Emergency services were alerted to a disturbance onboard the trawler Brisca at Scrabster Harbour at around midnight.

The casualty was taken to Caithness General Hospital a short time after.

His condition is not known.

Police Scotland told the BBC the vessel was being treated as a crime scene.