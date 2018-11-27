Man quizzed on suspicion of murder after body found in Highland town

Police are quizzing a man on suspicion of murder after a body was found in a house in a quiet Highland town - where no violent deaths have been reported for decades.

The 24-year-old suspect was being quizzed by cops after the body of the victim, named locally as Paul Fairweather, was discovered at 8am this morning.

Mr Fairweather, 32, was a father-of-three and lived in Thurso, Caithness, where the suspect was also from.

Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the brutal killing.

It is understood that the two men knew one another.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We can confirm that a man has died following an incident at a property in the Holburn Avenue area of Thurso.

“Officers were called to the property at around 8am on Tuesday, November 27.

“A 32-year-old man was pronounced dead a short time later.

“A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.”

Detective Inspector Scott Macdonald said: “At this time, our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the man who has died in this incident.

“Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and at an early stage.

“However, it would appear this is a contained incident with no risk to the wider public.

“There will be a police presence at the scene for some time while we undertake our enquiries and I would like to thank the local community for their patience whilst we carry out our work.”