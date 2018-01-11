Man jailed for setting off fireworks outside busy Orkney cathedral

A man has been jailed for six months after “recklessly” setting off fireworks outside a cathedral in Orkney as pedestrians and cars went along the road.

Police Scotland issued a warning about the misuse of fireworks as Orkney man Norman Wood was imprisoned after admitting reckless conduct in Kirkwall.

Wood pleaded guilty at the town’s sheriff court to setting off fireworks in a culpable and reckless manner on Broad Street, outside St Magnus Cathedral, on 30 December.

No-one was injured, although the area was busy with members of the public on foot and in vehicles at the time.

The 48-year-old was sentenced to six months imprisonment at Kirkwall Sheriff Court yesterday.

CCTV footage released by police showed Wood walking up the pavement before setting off a barrage of fireworks. One exploded at the tyre of a passing car.

Bewildered passersby could barely be made out through the smoke emitted by the fireworks.

Orkney area commander Chief Inspector Matt Webb has warned the misuse of fireworks would not be tolerated.

He said: “Norman Wood’s actions were entirely reckless and it is fortunate that nobody was injured as a result.

“Fireworks can be incredibly dangerous when not used safely and the consequences of his behaviour could have been far more severe.

“My message is simple. We will not tolerate the misuse of fireworks and will take action against anyone who sets them off in a reckless manner.

“Do not set off fireworks under the influence of alcohol and do not set them off in a public place. This is an offence which we will deal with robustly.

“I would also urge retailers to be responsible when selling fireworks to members of the public.

“I’m grateful for the support of the public, which helped lead to Norman Wood’s conviction. It is a good example of officers working in partnership with the public to help keep Orkney safe.”

