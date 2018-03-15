Man dies in Scottish Highlands after wall falls on him

Have your say

A man has died in the Highlands after a wall outside a house collapsed on him.

Police were called to a property at Old Edinburgh Road in Inverness on Sunday afternoon.

They confirmed a wall had collapsed on the man, who is understood to have been a builder.

Officers said there were no suspicious circumstances regarding his death.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police attended the sudden death of a 57-year-old man at a property on Old Edinburgh Road on the afternoon of Sunday.

“Initial enquiries reveal there were no other persons involved and there are no suspicious circumstances.

“A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal and our thoughts are with the family at this sad time.”