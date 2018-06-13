Man dies after helicopter crashes on Western Isles

Have your say

A helicopter has ditched in a loch in the Western Isles, resulting in the death of a 58-year-old man.

It is understood that the victim was the only one on board the aircraft which was carrying salmon when it ditched in North Uist.

Police Scotland said the alarm was raised at 10.15am, and that the man’s next of kin have been informed.

Chief Inspector Ian Graham, Area Commander for the Western Isles said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with the man’s family and the local community at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries into this are ongoing and we are liaising with other agencies, including the Air Accidents Investigation Bureau, in order to establish the full circumstances.

“The A867 between Lochmaddy and Clanach Na Luib has reopened.”