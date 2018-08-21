Man arrested after fishing boat stabbing in Highlands

Have your say

An arrest has been made after a man was stabbed on a fishing boat in the Highlands.

The incident happened after midnight on Tuesday during a disturbance on board a vessel berthed at Scrabster harbour near Thurso.

A 45-year-old suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries which required treatment at Caithness General Hospital, Wick.

Police Scotland have arrested a 45-year-old man in connection with the incident.

Officers said initial enquiries suggest it is a contained incident and there was no wider risk to the general public.