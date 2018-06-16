Man, 69, victim of ‘brutal attack’ in Highland village

Have your say

A pensioner has suffered serious injuries in a “brutal attack” in a small Highland village

The assault took place at Maple View, Beauly, between 9pm and 9.30pm on Friday.

A 69-year-old man was attacked by another man, described as being in his 20s or 30s.

Detective Sergeant Christopher Macleod said: “This was a particularly brutal attack on an elderly male by someone described as a young male.

“The victim sustained serious facial injuries and is receiving treatment for these. Extensive enquiries have been commenced and are likely to continue for the coming days.”

The suspect is described as having been wearing a navy Adidas jacket with white stripes.

Officers have urged anyone with information to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number NN/7321/18 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.