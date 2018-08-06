Man, 35, dies after getting into difficulty in Highland river

Have your say

A gorge walker has died after getting into difficulty in the Highlands.

The 35-year-old was on a gorgewalking and canyoning trip on the Dundonnell River when others saw him enter the water.

They raised the alarm shortly after 3pm on Sunday and a large-scale rescue effort was launched involving the Coastguard helicopter, police, fire, Dundonnell mountain rescue team and local Coastguard rescuers.

The man’s body was pulled from the river a short time later.

Police said a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal in line with standard procedure.

Read more: Scots farmer describes pain over accidental death of young son